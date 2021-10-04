State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 133,278 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 25.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,278 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Masco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,180,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 47.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Masco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

Masco stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

