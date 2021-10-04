13,534 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.