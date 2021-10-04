XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.