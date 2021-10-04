XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS stock opened at $344.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

