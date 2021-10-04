Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

