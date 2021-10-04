Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.86 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

