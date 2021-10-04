Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $1,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 903,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,320,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $198.31 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

