Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.56 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

