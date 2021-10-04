DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.59.

DD opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

