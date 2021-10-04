Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,641,562,000 after buying an additional 401,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

