Alexandria Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.