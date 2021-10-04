TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

TLG stock opened at €25.80 ($30.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.10 and its 200 day moving average is €28.14. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.47 ($17.02) and a 52 week high of €32.60 ($38.35).

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

