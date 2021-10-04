TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.
TLG stock opened at €25.80 ($30.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.10 and its 200 day moving average is €28.14. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €14.47 ($17.02) and a 52 week high of €32.60 ($38.35).
About TLG Immobilien
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.