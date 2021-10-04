Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Grows By 109.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,036.0 days.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.