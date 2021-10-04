Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Grows By 109.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the August 31st total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,036.0 days.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. Mahindra & Mahindra has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $12.50.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
