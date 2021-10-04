Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rises By 113.1%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.78.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,071.26% and a negative net margin of 422.71%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.