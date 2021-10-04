BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.17 on Monday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

