Intrua Financial LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $121.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.91. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.73 and a 52 week high of $136.82.

