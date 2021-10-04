Shelton Capital Management Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,973 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

