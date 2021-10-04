Intrua Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 195,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

