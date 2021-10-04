Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

