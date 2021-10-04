Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total value of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,499 shares of company stock worth $55,518,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $324.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.65 and its 200-day moving average is $354.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.85.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

