Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,187 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,051,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Invesco by 47.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $47,263,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.