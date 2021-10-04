KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,107 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $66.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

