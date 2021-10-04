JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 89.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JOYY were worth $38,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 79.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

JOYY stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

