15,933 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $800,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $248,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $110,744,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $108,771,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $178.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.73. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

