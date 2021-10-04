Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $46.04 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

