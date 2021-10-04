Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,350.76 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,494.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,347.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

