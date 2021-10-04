Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 151,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.