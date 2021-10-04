Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.