Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after acquiring an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $145.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

