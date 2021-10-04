White Pine Capital LLC Sells 199,383 Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,383 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Neptune Wellness Solutions worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $0.59 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.