Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 5,638 ($73.66) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,660.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,203.22. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

