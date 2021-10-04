Kepos Capital LP Sells 74,100 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,100 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 35,994.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $16.73 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

