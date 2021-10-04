Kepos Capital LP Acquires 3,036 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.