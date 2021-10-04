Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) by 94.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,450 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

