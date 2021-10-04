Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $21.53 on Monday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

