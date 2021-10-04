Kepos Capital LP Sells 333,800 Shares of Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,800 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGOU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $6,677,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at $2,998,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

