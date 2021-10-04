Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

AMJ opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

