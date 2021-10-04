Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.17 on Monday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

