Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Super Market stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Village Super Market worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

