JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $33.11 on Monday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

