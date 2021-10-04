JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $713,944.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00101544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00140470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,448.11 or 0.99525601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.00 or 0.07016372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002539 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

