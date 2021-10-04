Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $54.28 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

