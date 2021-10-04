Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Short Interest Down 60.6% in September

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAYU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.54.

