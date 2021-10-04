TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TCG BDC stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. Research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
