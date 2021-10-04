TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,300 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.06 million. Research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.