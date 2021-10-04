International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.