AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

