APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of APi Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,268,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of APi Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in APi Group by 127.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.