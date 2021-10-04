Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,101 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,167,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,527,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $2,054,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

