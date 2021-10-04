Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

