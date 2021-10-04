Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,039 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $102.50 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

